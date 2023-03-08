Comox Valley forces Game 6 against Storm in VIJHL playoffs

Glacier Kings forward Alex Bend scored both goals in Tuesday’s win over Campbell River. File photo

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings scored a double overtime victory Tuesday in Campbell River to force Game 6 in the best-of-seven series against the Storm in the opening round of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs.

After a scoreless opening period, Glacier Kings forward Alex Bend scored at 7:24 of the second frame, assisted by Austin Montgomery-Parsons. Dylan Franklin scored for Campbell River at 12:25 — and that was it for scoring in regulation.

Bend scored the winner at 9:50 of the second overtime period, assisted by Mason Windsor.

Comox Valley goalie Steven Reganato made 38 saves, while Campbell River’s Nick Peters saved 39 of 41 shots.

The series returns to the Comox Valley Sports Centre for Game 6, Thursday, March 9. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Campbell RiverComox ValleyJunior B Hockey