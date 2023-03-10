Comox Valley forces Game 7 against Campbell River

Glacier Kings forward Austin Montgomery-Parsons carries the puck in Campbell River’s end during the second period of Thursday’s game at the CV Sports Centre. Scott Stanfield photoGlacier Kings forward Austin Montgomery-Parsons carries the puck in Campbell River’s end during the second period of Thursday’s game at the CV Sports Centre. Scott Stanfield photo
Montgomery-Parsons celebrates his game winner — a sharp angle shot at 9:02 of the second. Scott Stanfield photoMontgomery-Parsons celebrates his game winner — a sharp angle shot at 9:02 of the second. Scott Stanfield photo
Glacier Kings forward Logan Furlong behind the Storm’s net. Scott Stanfield photoGlacier Kings forward Logan Furlong behind the Storm’s net. Scott Stanfield photo
Comox Valley forward Alex Bend chases the puck. Scott Stanfield photoComox Valley forward Alex Bend chases the puck. Scott Stanfield photo
Bend celebrates his third goal of the series. Scott Stanfield photoBend celebrates his third goal of the series. Scott Stanfield photo
The fans were out in full force Thursday. Scott Stanfield photoThe fans were out in full force Thursday. Scott Stanfield photo

There will be a Game 7 in the opening round series of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs between the Comox Valley Glacier Kings and Campbell River Storm.

The Yetis beat the Storm 4-2 at home Thursday — their third win in a row after dropping the first three games to Campbell River.

Logan Furlong scored on the power play at 14:12 of the first period to open the scoring. Justin Gyori responded two minutes later for the Storm.

Aodhan Hildebrandt made it 2-1 Comox Valley with a short-handed tally a minute into the second, but Kal Nagy of Campbell River responded at the 3:17 mark to again tie the game. Austin Montgomery-Parsons then scored what proved to be the winner with a sharp angle shot at 9:02 of the second.

Late in the final frame, Alex Bend scored his third of the series into Campbell River’s empty net to seal the win.

Comox Valley goalie Steven Reganato saved 35 of 37 shots, and Reid Lalonde of Campbell River saved 29 of 32 shots.

Game 7 goes tonight (Friday) at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

Campbell RiverComox ValleyJunior B Hockey

Previous story
THE MOJ: Good reasons to be stuck on Cactus League baseball

Just Posted

Glacier Kings forward Austin Montgomery-Parsons carries the puck in Campbell River’s end during the second period of Thursday’s game at the CV Sports Centre. Scott Stanfield photo
Comox Valley forces Game 7 against Campbell River

NIC Fest 2023 - Comox Valley - takes place at North Island College on March 22. Photo supplied
Explore education, career options at NIC FEST 2023 – Comox Valley

Sit skier Kevin Monk, 24, rips down Whiskey Jack on March 5. (Nora O’Malley photo)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island sit skier chasing Paralympic dreams

Telus is proposing to construct a 43-metre tower on Ellenor Road in the Little River area of the CVRD. File photo
Tower proposed in Comox Valley neighbourhood draws pushback

Pop-up banner image