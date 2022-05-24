Comox Valley girls team wins silver at soccer tournament

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were runners up in their division at the Coastal FC Spring Tournament in Surrey. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley’s Red Hot Chili Peppers girls soccer team had another impressive showing last weekend at the Coastal FC Spring Tournament in Surrey.

The Comox Valley team was in the most competitive division for the tourney, which draws some of the top teams in B.C. The squad battled back from two 2-0 deficits to go undefeated during round-robin play. This sent them to the gold medal match against an older 2008 team from Kelowna’s Soccer Quest FC Academy. After a scoreless first half, Kelowna scored twice in the second half to win 2-0.

This talented group of girls continue to showcase the high level of soccer that is produced in the Comox Valley.

“These girls are extremely skilled and hardworking, but it was their resiliency that was especially impressive this weekend,” said Myra Wilson, co-coach with Nancy Guhl and Lesley Atherstone. “To fight back from two deficits was amazing to watch.”

In lieu of medals, the girls chose to donate $100 to KidSport, a charity that helps cover expenses for families who want to register children in sports but cannot afford to do so. Cost keeps one in three Canadian children out of organized sport, especially kids from marginalized or remote communities.

