After losing their previous four games, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings got back on the winning track Friday in Lake Cowichan with a 5-1 win over the Kraken. File photo

After losing their previous four games, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings got back on the winning track Friday in Lake Cowichan with a 5-1 win over the Kraken. File photo

Comox Valley Glacier Kings back on winning track

After losing their previous four games, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings got back on the winning track Friday in Lake Cowichan with a 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Comox Valley held a 2-1 lead after the first on goals by Austin Montgomery-Parsons and Tynan Klein-Beekman, the latter a short-handed marker. The Kings added three second period goals from Nick Esposito, Max Gorzelnik and Jean-Michael Gilbert.

Glacier Kings goalie Steven Reganato made 22 saves.

Tonight (Saturday) the Kings host Nanaimo at the CV Sports Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

Comox ValleyJunior B Hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox footballer scores winner for Canada
Next story
Courtenay school third at Mt. Doug basketball tournament

Just Posted

The Comox Valley RCMP have released surveillance footage of this shoplifter in hopes of identifying her.
Comox Valley RCMP looking for shoplifting suspect

Catherine Babault releases Vancouver Island Marmot, The World’s Rarest Marmot, on Dec. 21. Catherine Babault photo
Courtenay photographer releases book about Vancouver Island marmot

The rental housing crisis can be especially tough on seniors. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Seniors can easily become victims of rental housing crisis

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds team just released their initial air show schedule for 2023. (Canadian Forces Snowbirds photo)
Snowbirds release 2023 show schedule, set to return to Comox for spring training

Pop-up banner image