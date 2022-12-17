Comox Valley Glacier Kings back on winning track

After losing their previous four games, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings got back on the winning track Friday in Lake Cowichan with a 5-1 win over the Kraken. File photo

After losing their previous four games, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings got back on the winning track Friday in Lake Cowichan with a 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Comox Valley held a 2-1 lead after the first on goals by Austin Montgomery-Parsons and Tynan Klein-Beekman, the latter a short-handed marker. The Kings added three second period goals from Nick Esposito, Max Gorzelnik and Jean-Michael Gilbert.

Glacier Kings goalie Steven Reganato made 22 saves.

Tonight (Saturday) the Kings host Nanaimo at the CV Sports Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

