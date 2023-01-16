Comox Valley Glacier Kings beat Kraken, lose to Generals

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings split a pair of games on the weekend.

Friday in Lake Cowichan, the team beat the host Kraken 6-4. Nolan Bowsher and Alex Bend gave Comox Valley an early 2-0 lead but Lake Cowichan responded with two goals of their own by the end of the first period. The host side took a 3-2 lead early in the second, but Comox Valley then rattled off three goals by the mid-point of the period. Nick Esposito potted his 22nd goal of the season, Bowsher scored a second and Austin Montgomery-Parsons also scored for the Kings. The Kraken scored on the power play in the dying seconds of the period, but that was as close as they got. Logan Furlong added an empty net goal to seal the win for Comox Valley.

Raphael Marois started in net for the Kings but was pulled early in the second period. He was replaced by Steven Reganato, who saved 13 of 14 shots and was credited with the win.

Comox Valley then hosted the Oceanside Generals Saturday at the Sports Centre.

The visitors struck three times in the opening frame before Glacier Kings defenceman Jean-Michael Gilbert got the home side on the board on the power play near the end of the first.

Oceanside added two more goals in the second, and scored a sixth to open the third period. Matthew Teasdale scored for Comox Valley at 13:13 of the third, but the Generals added two more for an 8-2 win.

Reganato took the loss in net, with 21 saves on 27 shots. Marois took over halfway through the third period, making six saves on eight shots.

Oceanside leads the entire Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League with 58 points in 34 games played. The Campbell River Storm is second in the VIJHL North Division with 54 points, and Comox Valley is third with 48 points.

The Glacier Kings next game is Friday in Campbell River.

