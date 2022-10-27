File photo of Glacier Kings

Comox Valley Glacier Kings beats Westshore Wolves

After losing a pair of games on the weekend, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings bounced back Wednesday with a 4-1 win over the Westshore Wolves in Victoria. The Yetis scored the first four goals of the game, two each in the first and second periods. Victoria scored early in the third.

Nick Esposito of the Glacier Kings, with a goal and two assists, was named first star of the game.

Goalie Steven Reganato made 34 saves for his seventh win of the season — the most wins of any goalie in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

The Glacier Kings and Oceanside each have 24 points to lead the VIJHL North Division, though the Generals have two games in hand.

Comox Valley hosts Saanich, Saturday at the CV Sports Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

Comox ValleyJunior B Hockey

