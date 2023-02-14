Comox Valley defenceman Parker Jorginson carries the puck during the Glacier Kings 6-0 home win Feb. 4 over Nanaimo. The Kings again beat the Bucs 7-1 Feb. 10 in Nanaimo. Peggy Street photo

Comox Valley Glacier Kings clinch playoff spot

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings won their last three games as the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season winds down.

The Yetis beat Nanaimo 6-0 at home Feb. 4, and 7-1 on the road Friday, Feb. 10. They then beat Campbell River 7-4 at home on Saturday, Feb. 11.

With three games remaining, Campbell River and Comox Valley will finish second and third, respectively, in the VIJHL North division. Both have clinched playoff spots. With just three losses this season, the division-leading Oceanside Generals have clinched the regular season title. The Victoria Cougars have clinched the VIJHL South division. Saanich and Peninsula have also clinched playoff berths.

Comox Valley plays the Kerry Park Islanders in a road game tonight (Feb. 14).

The Glacier Kings host Westshore Saturday, Feb. 18 and Nanaimo Feb. 25. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. for both games at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

