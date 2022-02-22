The Comox Valley Glacier Kings finished the regular season Monday with a 6-2 win at home over the Oceanside Generals. The two teams meet in the opening round of playoffs. File photo

Comox Valley Glacier Kings face Oceanside in VIJHL playoffs

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings wrapped up their season Monday with a 6-2 win at home over the Oceanside Generals. Centre Logan Kurki paced the Yetis with two goals and two assists, while Caileb Berge and Jory Swanson each had three-point nights. Goalie Andrew Lowen made 22 saves for the win.

The Kings had also beaten Oceanside 4-2 at home on Friday, Feb. 18, but the Parksville side finished second with 68 points in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) North Division. The Campbell River Storm is first with 82 points – the most of any team in the league — while Comox Valley finished third in the north with 57 points.

In their final meeting of the regular season, Yetis’ forward Joe Weber scored four goals en route to a 6-3 win over the Storm Feb. 12 at home. The Kings lost by one goal to Campbell River in previous games Feb. 1 and Feb. 5.

The Glacier Kings and Oceanside will square off in a seven-game series in the opening round of playoffs. It will be the Yetis first post-season action in six years. The opener is Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Oceanside Place. Game 2 is Feb. 25 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre, and Game 3 is the following night in Parksville.


