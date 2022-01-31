Comox Valley Glacier Kings forward scores seven goals in game

Comox Valley Glacier Kings forward Jory Swanson scored seven goals — four in the first period, one in the second and two in the third — in a 13-1 thrashing of the Nanaimo Bucs, Saturday at home.

The club is checking to see if the former member of the Campbell River Storm set any team records.

Swanson, a forward from Comox who has 14 points in the past four games, added an assist to finish the game with eight points. Matthew Teasdale of Courtenay registered seven points (one goal, six assists), and Caileb Berge and rookie Logan Furlong each scored five points. Berge is tied for third in league scoring with 78 points (40 goals, 38 assists) in 38 games, while Teasdale is eighth with 61 points.

Andrew Lowen earned the win in net Saturday with 16 saves.

Since the Christmas break, the Glacier Kings have won five games and lost two.

“We’re on a tear,” Yetis coach Mike Nesbitt said. “We’ve got a good team here.”

The Glacier Kings have signed Logan Kurki, 20, a former junior A forward with the Humboldt Broncos, who will suit up for Tuesday’s (Feb. 1) game in Campbell River. Nesbitt said the Maple Ridge native is one of the best junior A hockey players in Western Canada. The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League named Kurki player-of-the-month in September and October when he scored 24 points in 13 games.

“We’ve definitely turned it around here,” Nesbitt said. “I made five or six moves at the trade deadline. I think I’ve got the team here I was looking for.”

With a 23-16 win-loss record, the Yetis are third behind Campbell River (33-2) and the Oceanside Generals (27-10)) in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) North Division.

The Kings host the Storm Saturday, then play in Nanaimo Sunday.



