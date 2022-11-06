Comox Valley Glacier Kings split pair of weekend games

File photo of Comox Valley Glacier Kings versus Victoria, from a September game at the CV Sports Centre.

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings won on the road, then lost at home in Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League action over the weekend.

The Yetis started with a 5-3 victory over the Peninsula Panthers Friday, handing the North Saanich team only its second regulation loss of the season.

Comox Valley opened the scoring with just over two minutes remaining in the first, when Brigham Nye notched his eighth goal of the season. Aodhan Hildebrandt and Telford picked up assists.

The Panthers responded before the end of the period, however, when Payton Braun beat Steven Reganato with :58 remaining in the frame.

Mason Windsor regained the lead for the Glacier Kings with the only goal of the second period – a power-play marker set up by Nolan Bowsher and Jean-Michael Gilbert, 4:55 in.

Comox Valley opened the third period on the power play, but this time it backfired, as Ryan Grambart netted a shorthanded tally for his 15th goal of the season, :45 into the period.

Mason Rudrud gave the Yetis the lead for good, two minutes later, with his fourth of the year, on a set-up from Matthew Teasdale.

Esposito’s team-leading 14th of the season made it 4-2 at the six-minute mark of the third, with Max Gorzelnik and Frederic D’Amours picking up assists.

Affiliate player Bradley Bates gave the Panthers some hope with his first-ever VIJHL goal, midway through the third, but that’s as close as the home side would get, as Montgomery-Parsons restored the two-goal lead with six-and-a-half minutes to play in the game. Parker Jorginson and Windsor picked up the assists.

Renegato made 26 saves while improving his record to 9-4-0-1 on the season.

Brady Kelly took the loss for the Panthers – his first regulation loss of the season (7-1-1-0).

The Yetis hosted the Victoria Cougars Saturday, falling 5-3 to the South Division leaders.

The Cougars controlled the game early, then hung on for the win. They took a 3-1 lead into the dressing room after one, and added two more in the first 89 seconds of the second period, to make it 5-1 before the Glacier Kings started to chip away at the lead.

Windsor scored a buzzer-beater power-play goal as time expired in the second for his second of the game, giving the Yetis some life.

Gorzelnik added another power-play goal, seven minutes into the third, and Klein-Beekman’s first of the season, six minutes later, got the Glacier Kings to within one, but the Cougars hung on for their 14th win of the season (14-5-0-0).

Victoria goalie Jesse Pye had a great game, making a season-high 53 saves for the win. Renegato took the loss.

With the loss, the Glacier Kings sit third in the VIJHL North, at 13-5-0-2 – one point behind the Cambell River Storm (14-5-1) and three back of the Oceanside Generals (14-3-1-2).

They travel to Port Alberni on Wednesday to play the 5-13-0-1 Bombers.

Comox ValleyVIJHL