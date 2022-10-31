File photo of Glacier Kings and Victoria Cougars. The two teams play Saturday at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

Comox Valley Glacier Kings win back-to-back games

Yetis, Campbell River tied for second in VIJHL North

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings followed Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Westshore with a 6-1 win over the Saanich Predators, Saturday at the CV Sports Centre.

The Glacier Kings struck four times in the first period, with goals from Zachary Schwartz, Austin Montgomery-Parsons, Nick Esposito and Nolan Bowsher.

Bowsher also scored in the second and third frames, both assisted by Montgomery-Parsons. Bowsher finished with a four-point night, having assisted on Montgomery-Parsons’ goal.

Glacier Kings goalie Steven Reganato made 22 saves to earn his eighth win of the season.

The Predators goal came in the third period.

Comox Valley is tied with Campbell River for second in the VIJHL North Division with 26 points, one behind the league-leading Oceanside Generals, who have a game in hand.

The Glacier Kings next game is Friday in Victoria against the Peninsula Panthers, who lead the South Division with 26 points in 15 games. The Yetis return home Saturday to host the Victoria Cougars, who are tied for second with Saanich in the South. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

