Comox Valley Gymnastics Championships cap off another season of recreational gymnastics

A fun and energetic gymnastics event was held at the Lewis Centre on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The Gymnastics Championships highlighted the amazing skills young athletes have been building throughout the year while attending gymnastics programs through Courtenay Recreation. The event, which was comprised of various age groups and levels, was watched by families and friends. All participants received ribbons and six students received awards.

Outstanding skill awards went to:

• Kaliya Harrison (medallion for dedication & drive);

• Shelby Odarich (Vern Nichols Trophy for best all-around);

• Yohla Merth (medallion for most improved);

• Annika Balbon (Girls Gymnastics Trophy);

• Malaika Datoo (medallion for stand-out student);

• Audrey Lee (medallion for outstanding effort)

Thank you to all who were a part of this event. A special thank-you to Dairy Queen for providing treats for all participants and to Jessica Chandass and Courtnea Stolting for taking photos at the event.

For more information, contact the Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or email lewis@courtenay.ca.

