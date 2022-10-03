Comox Valley holds the lead in VIJHL North Division

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings won 5-0 Wednesday in Port Alberni, and lost a 7-6 shootout at home Saturday against Saanich.

Kings goalie Colton Hanson earned the shutout Wednesday against the Bombers. Goal scorers were Austin Montgomery-Parsons, Brigham Nye, Wyatt Murray, Logan Furlong and Max Gorzelnik.

Saturday’s game was back and forth from start to finish. Saanich opened the scoring in the first, but the home side responded with goals from Mason Windsor and Gorzelnik. The Predators scored again to tie things up at the end of the first. Comox Valley had a quick start to the second period with goals from Parker Jorginson and Zachary Schwartz in the first three minutes. But the visitors added two of their own to again tie the score at the end of the second frame. Saanich jumped to a 5-4 lead six minutes into the third period, but Yetis forward Nick Esposito responded two minutes later. Saanich regained the lead at 11:29 but Esposito again tied the game at 13:24. It took nine rounds in the shootout to determine the winner.

The Kings have won seven games, lost once in regulation and once in overtime (7-1-0-1). They lead the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League North Division with 15 points. The Peninsula Panthers have 16 points to lead the South Division.

The Yetis next play the Cougars Thursday, Oct. 6 in Victoria. On Saturday, Oct. 8, they host Alberni at the CV Sports Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

