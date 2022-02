Registration is now open for the Comox Valley Junior Strikers’ 2022 volleyball program.

The eight-week program will teach boys and girls Grades 3-6 the basics of the sport.

The program starts Feb. 25 and runs until May 6 at Brooklyn Elementary (no sessions March 25, April 1, April 15).

The cost is $60 for the eight sessions, and that includes a t-shirt.

Register online at www.cvvcstrikers.com