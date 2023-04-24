Comox Valley Kickers advance to men’s provincial rugby championship

Comox Valley Kickers prop Derek McCubbin flying in for his try during the BC Rugby Men’s Division 3 semifinal against the Chilliwack Crusaders. The Kickers won 29-15 to advance to the championship game April 29. Photo by Lorne Collicutt Comox Valley Kickers centre Will Perry looks for a hole during the BC Rugby Men’s Division 3 semifinal against the Chilliwack Crusaders. The Kickers won 29-15 to advance to the championship game April 29. Photo by Lorne Collicutt Comox Valley Kickers 8-man Joe Barker fends off two Crusaders players during the BC Rugby Men’s Division 3 semifinal against the Chilliwack Crusaders. The Kickers won 29-15 to advance to the championship game April 29. Photo by Lorne Collicutt Winger Stephen Hextall breaks away during the BC Rugby Men’s Division 3 semifinal against the Chilliwack Crusaders. The Kickers won 29-15 to advance to the championship game April 29. Photo by Lorne Collicutt Comox Valley Kickers’ Flanker Nick Gilmour preparing for contact during the BC Rugby Men’s Division 3 semifinal against the Chilliwack Crusaders. The Kickers won 29-15 to advance to the championship game April 29. Photo by Lorne Collicutt

Natalie Nguyen

Special to the Record

On an overcast Saturday afternoon, the Comox Valley Kickers and the Chilliwack Crusaders faced off in an intense rugby match at Cumberland Village Park. Both teams came into the game with their season on the line, but it was the Kickers who ultimately prevailed, winning the game 29-15. Tries were scored by Will Perry (2), Derek McCubbin, Stephen Hextall, and Justin Thomson, with Kyle Hall and JB Nikkel adding one convert each.

From the start of the match, it was clear that both teams were evenly matched. The Crusaders had a strong offensive line, while the Kickers relied on their tenacious defence to keep the Crusaders at bay. The game remained scoreless for the first 20 minutes as both teams fought for control.

The first points of the game were scored by the Kickers, who managed to break through the Crusaders’ defence and score. It was a back-and-forth game and it came down to who could make the most of their opportunities and capitalize on their opponents’ mistakes. Midway through the game, the Crusaders’ tighthead prop received a red card for violent conduct and repeated infringements and was sent off the field, forcing Chilliwack to play a man down for the rest of the game. The Crusaders continued to fight, and the tension was palpable as the game remained close throughout.

The game was a tough matchup for both teams, with several players on both sides sustaining minor injuries. Despite this, both teams showed incredible sportsmanship and determination throughout the game. The Kickers’ defence was particularly impressive, managing to hold the Crusaders to just three tries despite their strong offensive capabilities.

After the game, Kickers’ captain Brandon Hudson praised his team’s performance.

“This was the hardest game we’ve played all season,” he said. “We knew the Crusaders were going to be a tough opponent, but we came out strong and never let up. Our defence was solid, and our offence managed to break through when it counted. I’m incredibly proud of the team today.”

With this win, the Kickers will now face off against Richmond RFC, winner of the other semifinal matchup, in the championship finals which will be played on Saturday, April 29th at South Surrey Athletic Park. For more information about the BCRU 2023 senior club finals, visit https://bcrugby.com/competitions-2/senior-club-finals/

For more information about the Comox Valley Kickers RFC, visit http://comoxvalleyrugby.ca/

Comox Valleyrugby