Comox Valley Kickers dominate in men’s rugby playoff match against Brit Lions RFC

Comox Valley Kickers setting up a scrum in their playoff game against the Brit Lions RFC from Delta. Photo by Viktor Davare Comox Valley Kickers hook Jesse Ramsay takes the ball into contact with Raffael Tonazzi in support. Photo by Viktor Davare. Comox Valley Kickers flanker Nick Gilmour bracing for contact. Photo by Viktor Davare

By Natalie Nguyen

Special to the Record

In a thrilling quarterfinal playoff match, the Comox Valley Kickers men’s rugby team emerged victorious over Brit Lions RFC from Delta, with a final score of 80-24.

Tries were scored by Brandon Hudson (three), Stephen Hextall (two), Will Perry (two), Nate Bice (two), JB Nikkel (two) and Devon Moore. Kyle Hall made seven converts with Nikkel adding three. The match was played at Cumberland Village Park in front of many fans, who were treated to an exciting display of skill, strategy, and determination from both teams.

From the opening kickoff, the Kickers looked confident and assured. They immediately began to impose their will on the visitors, forcing turnovers and capitalizing on their possession.

The early lead seemed to galvanize the Kickers, and they continued to press forward with wave after wave of attack. The visitors simply had no answer to their relentless pressure, and it wasn’t long before the score began to climb. The scoreline was 54-12 at halftime. Despite falling behind, Brit Lions refused to give up, and continued to be aggressive in their set pieces.

In the second half, the Kickers continued to build on their momentum, putting pressure on the Brit Lions and controlling the pace of play. Their defence was particularly impressive, as they repeatedly shut down Brit Lions’ attempts to mount a comeback. Time and time again, they held firm on their own goal line, denying their opponents any chance to score.

With their forwards providing a steady stream of ball, the backs began to exploit gaps in the defence, creating several scoring opportunities; victory was assured.

After the match, Comox Valley Kickers Captain Brandon Hudson praised the team’s performance.

“We came into this game knowing that we had to play our best rugby, and I think we did just that,” he said. “We were able to control the game from start to finish, and that’s a credit to the hard work that everyone put in.”

Speaking after the match, coach Dan Mills, praised his players for their performance.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” he said. ” Now we’ve got to take this momentum and carry it forward into the next round. We’re ready for whatever comes our way.”

With this win, the Comox Valley Kickers RFC have proven that they are a force to be reckoned with. They will host the Chilliwack Crusaders on Saturday, April 22 at Cumberland Village Park in the BCRU Division 3 men’s semifinals. Kickoff TBD.

For more information, visit www.comoxvalleyrugby.ca.

Comox Valleyrugby