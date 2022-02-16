Comox Valley Kickers dominate Richmond/Delta in women’s rugby

Hook Jade Baker scores one of her three tries in a BCRU Division II League game against Richmond/Delta at Cumberland Village Park. The Kickers won 55-15. Photo by Jesse Ramsay. Comox Valley Kickers lock Erin Rautenberg on a breakaway in a BCRU Division II League game against Richmond/Delta at Cumberland Village Park. The Kickers won 55-15. Photo by Jesse Ramsay. Comox Valley Kickers winger Yui Okada makes a move in a BCRU Division II League game against Richmond/Delta at Cumberland Village Park. The Kickers won 55-15. Photo by Jesse Ramsay. Comox Valley Kickers inside centre Chloe Speed fends off a tackle in a BCRU Division II League game against Richmond/Delta at Cumberland Village Park. The Kickers won 55-15. Photo by Jesse Ramsay.

The Comox Valley Kickers Women’s team played their second game of the season in the BCRU Division II League and hosted a combined side from Richmond/Delta at Cumberland Village Park. The final score was 51-15 for the home team. Jade Baker (three tries), Kasey Munro-Johnson (two), Dara DeMarce, Lauren Sargent, Chloë Speed, Hannah Putterill scored for the Kickers with Christina Green-Speck successfully making three conversions.

“We had a somewhat slow start, and the score was close in the first half, but the game today was a true team effort. Everyone on the pitch worked hard and really supported each other,” said team captain Natalie Nguyen.

“Everything really started to come together for us in the second half. Our rucks were strong, and we made some great tackles and offloads. We scored a few tries in quick succession which helped to buffer the lead.”

The Comox Valley Kickers Men’s game was postponed to the following weekend. They will play the Castaway Wanderers in Victoria on Feb. 19; Comox Valley Kickers Women have a bye.

Both the women’s and men’s teams are continually recruiting players. No experience is necessary. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone welcome. For more information, please visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca

