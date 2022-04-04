Comox Valley Kickers men, women at different ends of lopsided rugby matches against Chilliwack

Kickers flyhalf Nick Gilmour makes a move on a Chilliwack defender. Photo by Kai Mills. Comox Valley Kickers scrumhalf Lauren Sargent fends off a Chilliwack defender. Photo by Kai Mills

Both Comox Valley Kickers Rugby Teams welcomed the Chilliwack Crusaders to Cumberland Village Park on Saturday, April 2.

The Comox Valley Kickers women’s team beat Chilliwack, 102-0. Karli MacFarlane (6), Lauren Sargent (3), Natalie Nguyen (2), Maddie Yule, Chloë Speed and Béatrice Sylvain scored tries, with successful converts by Christina Green-Speck and two by Jessica Leck.

“Our team played well today, with an increased focus on rucking and tackling as that was our main takeaway from our previous game,” said team captain Natalie Nguyen. “This is Chilliwack’s first season in the league and that inexperience led to the lopsided score.

“This is a confidence booster leading up to our last game of the regular season when we travel to Nanaimo. We need a win to secure home field advantage during playoffs.”

The Kickers men lost to Chilliwack, 7-48. Justin Thomson scored the lone try for the Kickers and Kyle Hall successful made the convert.

“It was a very tough and physical game that was close in the first half, but we had some tries called back due to penalties,” said team captain Hall. “That kind of undiscipline, along with Chilliwack’s execution of their mauls and offloads, led to us not being able to stop their momentum.”

Both Comox Valley Kickers teams travel to Nanaimo next week to face off against the Hornets at May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park.

Both the women’s and men’s teams are continually recruiting players. No experience necessary. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone welcome. For more information, please visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca

