Comox Valley Kickers men’s and women’s teams open rugby season on different notes

Kickers scrumhalf Lauren Sargent breaks away from James Bay Athletic Associate defenders in BCRU Division II League play, Saturday in Cumberland. Photo by Brandon Hudson Kickers’ inside centre Devon Moore fends off a tackler during the season opener in Cumberland. Photo by Brenna Collicutt

A new rugby season kicked off this past Saturday which saw both Comox Valley Kickers rugby teams active at Cumberland Village Park.

The Comox Valley Kickers women play in the BCRU Division II League and hosted James Bay Athletic Associate (JBAA), winning 60-30. Lauren Sargent (4), Natalie Nguyen (3), Chloë Speed (2), Erin Rautenberg, Danelle Campbell and Jenn Lund scored for the Kickers.

“With gym closures and the unusual amount of snow we’ve had in the past few weeks, there has not been a lot of opportunity to practice,” said team captain Nguyen. “Even still, we were able to continue where we left off from the fall season. On offence, we were able to spread the ball out wide and utilize the space. On defence, we matched up well and made our tackles.

“It felt really good to be back on the pitch. It was a great first game, especially as we have team members who are still very new to rugby. I’m excited to see what this season brings. We have a great foundation to build upon when we host a combined side from Brit Lions and Richmond next Saturday.”

The Comox Valley Kickers men play in the BCRU Division III League and hosted the UVic Saxons. In a hard-fought game, they fell 47-22. Ben Julien (2), Brandon Hudson and Kyle Christensen scored for the Kickers with a successful conversion from Kyle Hall.

“Our set pieces were very strong, but we were unable to capitalize on that mismatch,” said hook Jesse Ramsay. “We made some unforced errors in the open field and they beat us with their speed on the outside. We have a ton of potential and are looking forward to improving when we travel to Victoria to play the Castaway Wanderers next week.”

Both the men’s and the women’s teams are continually recruiting players. No experience is necessary. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone welcome. For more information, please visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca.

