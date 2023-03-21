Comox Valley Kickers now colour co-ordinated

Comox Valley Kickers RFC (“Kickers”), a grassroots rugby club consisting of senior men’s and women’s teams, unveiled their new jerseys this past weekend – their first in over five years.

The new jerseys were custom designed through Lionheart Sports, a reputable multi-sport and lifestyle apparel brand based in Vancouver, BC and unite the club in black and maroon.

The old jerseys are being sold with the proceeds going towards operating expenses with any leftovers being used for tournament/practice jerseys.

“It is great that both Kickers teams now have the same jerseys, in the same colours,” says Natalie Nguyen, co-captain of the Kickers women’s team. “It really showcases the camaraderie between the men’s and women’s teams, as well as the pride of being a Kicker. The club has a long history, but it was imperative to create a fresh narrative for the years to come.”

The Kickers are passionate about promoting and developing the sport of rugby in the Comox Valley area with a focus on player development. Whether it be at the club level or representative honours at either the BC or Team Canada level, members of all skills and abilities are supported and an accepting and encouraging environment is provided for all to thrive in.

The Kickers’ goal is to eliminate barriers for individuals to engage in sport, with rugby being one of the more affordable sports to play. All members pay annual fees, which are used primarily to provide player insurance and medical coverage and to cover dues to the British Columbia Rugby Union and Rugby Canada.

The Kickers would like to take the time to thank their main sponsor Ace Brewing and their supporters Cumberland Legion, Cumberland Masonic Hall, Cabaret-Drag Show and Glacier Water. Financial and in-kind donations help offset the operating expenses of the club which can include field rentals, travel, and equipment, helping to make the sport more accessible for all.

For more information about the Comox Valley Kickers RFC, visit their website at comoxvalleyrugby.ca, email at cvkickers@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook.

Comox Valleyrugby