Comox Valley Kickers rugby doubleheader in Langley

Winger Liz Adams getting tackled. Photo by Carlie Beaulieu Flanker Brandon Hudson gets tackled. Photo by Carlie Beaulieu Flyhalf Nick Gilmour breaks the line. Photo by Carlie Beaulieu Lock Dara DeMarce crashes the ball. Photo by Carlie Beaulieu Lock Jessica Leck makes a pass. Photo by Carlie Beaulieu Prop Trevor McGuire passing the ball. Photo by Carlie Beaulieu

Both Comox Valley Kickers teams were on the road Saturday for games against the Langley Rugby Club.

The men beat Langley, 24-21. Levi Friis, Kyle Christensen, Nick Gilmour and Justin Thomson scored tries with two successful conversions by Kyle Hall.

“It was a gritty back-and-forth game, and well-contested from both sides,” said coach Dan Mills. “Our team defended the goal line for several phases during the last 10 minutes and did not allow Langley to score. That drive and determination resulted in a hard-fought victory, and I am very proud of how the team played.”

The women lost 31-44 to Langley. Lauren Sargent (two), Liz Adams, Chloë Speed and Dara DeMarce scored for the Kickers. Christina Green-Speck added three conversions.

“There was an accident on the highway on the way to Langley which unfortunately ate away at our warmup time. Because of that, we were slow to get going and Langley took advantage,” said team captain Natalie Nguyen. “We were then able to score in quick succession and had the lead, but were ultimately unable to maintain that momentum and allowed Langley to claw back in the final minutes. We had good moments and can be proud of how we played, despite the final score. We have two more games left in the regular season and hope to close out the season on a high note.”

The men host the Castaway Wanderers at Cumberland Village Park next week. The women have a bye.

Both teams are continually recruiting players. Experience is not necessary. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca

Comox Valleyrugby