Comox Valley Kickers rugby teams finish regular season with games in Nanaimo

Comox Valley Kickers lock Joe Goldes braces for contact during a game against the Nanaimo Hornets on Saturday, March 25. Photo by Olivia Kellinghusen

Both Comox Valley Kickers Rugby teams were on the road to Nanaimo this past Saturday.

The Comox Valley Kickers men won 64-25 against the Hornets. Stephen Hextall had a standout game scoring four tries, with Devon Moore notching two tries and Nate Bice, Kai Mills, Sebastian Lambert, and Raffael Tonazzi adding one a piece. Converts were made by Kyle Hall (5) and JB Nikkel (2).

“The players embodied the ‘next man up’ mentality,” said coach Dan Mills. “We were missing some key players this game, but it didn’t show. Nanaimo was a strong side, but we were able to follow our game plan of making our tackles, quick rucks and making plays.

“Next week is a bye for us, which will allow our players to rest up and prepare for playoffs which start the weekend after Easter.”

Playing against the Nanaimo Hornets, on their celebration of 25 years of women’s rugby, the Comox Valley Kickers Women lost 50-5. The lone try was scored by Daris Forberg.

“It was a tough game,” said coach JP Lussier. “We couldn’t build any chemistry or momentum. We would work hard to advance the ball just to turn it over on the next play. Nanaimo capitalized on our errors to our detriment.

“Division 2 is a developmental league and we played several versions of rugby throughout the season from 10- to 12- to 15-a-side rugby. We have a core of very talented and skilled players but need the consistency of numbers. I am hopeful that next season most of our players will return and we will be a more competitive side, building from this season.”

Both Kickers teams have a bye next week and there is a league-wide bye for Easter. Playoffs will start on Saturday, April 15.

The Comox Valley Kickers RFC are continually recruiting players. No experience necessary. Everyone welcome. For more information, please visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca.

