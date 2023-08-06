Comox Valley Kickers to host co-ed touch rugby tournament

Tosh Wilmott running with the ball in a co-ed touch rugby game. The Comox Valley’s first-ever co-ed touch rugby tournament will be held at Lewis Park on Saturday, Aug. 26. Photo supplied

The excitement is building as the Comox Valley Kickers RFC prepares to host its first Co-Ed Rugby Touch Tournament. Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, the event promises to bring together rugby enthusiasts from all over for a day of fun-filled, non-contact rugby action.

The cost of registration is $20 per person. Teams will be assigned by Aug. 23 and posted on the Kickers’ Facebook Event Page. This format allows both experienced athletes and newcomers to showcase their skills in competitive matches. This tournament will reinforce the spirit of teamwork, and sportsmanship, and provide opportunities to meet and connect with others.

Families, friends, and locals are expected to enjoy the festive community atmosphere at Lewis Park. The tournament will also feature a beer garden and prizes, adding to the overall festive ambiance and encouraging more people to get involved with the sport.

Natalie Nguyen, co-captain of the Comox Valley Kickers Women’s Team and Tournament Organizer, expressed her enthusiasm ahead of the tournament.

“”We are thrilled to be hosting our inaugural Co-Ed Rugby Touch Tournament,” she said. “Our aim is to bring the community together to enjoy a day of rugby. It seems like the perfect way to cap off the summer before our regular season begins. We are excited to showcase our vibrant rugby community in the Comox Valley in an accessible format. We hope that this can be an annual occurrence.”

For more information about the tournament, please visit the Facebook Event Page “Comox Valley Kickers Co-Ed Touch Rugby Tournament.”

For more information about the Comox Valley Kickers RFC, please visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca.

