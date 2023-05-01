Comox Valley Kickers win provincial rugby crown

By Natalie Nguyen

Special to the Record

The Comox Valley Kickers men’s rugby team has made history by winning the provincial finals for the first time in the club’s history.

The Kickers delivered a remarkable performance in a nail-biting match against Richmond RFC at South Surrey Athletic Park this past Saturday, winning 35-29. Tries were scored by Derek McCubbin, Will Perry, JB Nikkel, Nick Gilmour and Devon Moore with Kyle Hall adding 5 successful converts.

From the start of the match, the Kickers took control and dominated the first half, leading 28-7 at halftime. They showcased exceptional teamwork and individual skill, scoring try after try, much to the delight of their many supporters on the sidelines.

However, the second half of the match saw Richmond RFC come back fighting scoring 22 points, bringing the game within a try and conversion. The tension in the stadium was palpable as the clock ticked down, but the Kickers held on, defending fiercely and denying Richmond the chance of a comeback. When the final whistle blew, there was an eruption of cheers as the Kickers and their supporters celebrated their momentous victory.

After the match, Kickers’ coach Dan Mills commended his players for their hard work and dedication.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group of guys,” said Mills. “They’ve worked so hard all season, and it’s amazing to see their efforts pay off in such a big way.”

The players themselves were overjoyed, with many expressing disbelief at the fact that they had made history.

“I can’t believe it,” said Brandon Hudson, Kickers’ captain. “To be the first team in our club’s history to win the provincial finals is just incredible. Everyone gave it their all and we showed what we’re capable of today. It’s an honour to lift this trophy with my teammates.”

The Comox Valley Kickers RFC has proven that with determination, hard work, and teamwork, anything is possible. The Kickers would like to thank their main sponsor Ace Brewing and their supporters, the Cumberland Legion, Cumberland Masonic Hall, Cabaret-Drag Show and Glacier Water. With the passion of the players and the support from the community, there is hope that the sport of rugby will grow in the Comox Valley.

For more information about the Comox Valley Kickers RFC, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca

