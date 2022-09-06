Comox Valley lacrosse alumni win national gold medals

Chris Fournier, left, and Jordan Vincent played on B.C. teams that won gold medals at the 2022 Canadian Field Lacrosse Championships. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Wild lacrosse alumni Chris Fournier and Jordan Vincent won gold medals at the 2022 Canadian Field Lacrosse Championships on the Labour Day weekend in Fredericton, N.B.

Fournier, who moved to Nanaimo to attend the NDSS Lacrosse Academy, represented B.C. on the Under-15 team.

Vincent finished Grade 12 at the IMG Academy in Florida in June and has earned a scholarship to attend Syracuse University in New York this fall. He played with the provincial U18 squad in New Brunswick.

Both teams faced long-term rivals from Ontario in the gold medal games.

