Comox Valley Glacier Kings forward Austin Montgomery-Parsons scored the winning goal against Campbell River Thursday at home in Game 6 of the VIJHL playoff series. He scored twice in Game 7, but his team lost in overtime to the Storm. Scott Stanfield photo

Comox Valley loses in seven to Campbell River

After coming back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the playoff series at three games each, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings lost in Game 7 in overtime Saturday in Campbell River.

Kye Benoche of the host Storm scored at 3:20 of the first overtime period to send his team to the next round of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Comox Valley took a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Austin Montgomery-Parsons and Nick Esposito. In the second frame, the Storm rattled off three unanswered goals before Montgomery-Parsons struck again at 18:29. Mason Windsor re-gained Comox Valley’s lead at 19:20. The hosts scored the lone goal of the third to force overtime.

Comox Valley’s Steven Reganato made 42 saves in net, while Campbell River’s Nick Peters saved 33 shots.

Comox Valley finished the regular season third in the VIJHL North division behind Campbell River, who plays the league-leading Oceanside Generals in the next playoff round.

Comox Valley Glacier Kings forward Austin Montgomery-Parsons scored the winning goal against Campbell River Thursday at home in Game 6 of the VIJHL playoff series. He scored twice in Game 7, but his team lost in overtime to the Storm. Scott Stanfield photo
