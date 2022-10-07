The Glacier Kings and the Cougars met for the first time this season Sept. 24 at the CV Sports Centre. Victoria won 5-2. The Cougars again beat the Yetis Thursday in Victoria. File photo by Scott Stanfield

Comox Valley loses second of season to Victoria

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings lost 6-4 to the Victoria Cougars in a Thursday road game. It was the team’s second loss to Victoria in the early stages of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season.

The Cougars jumped to a 3-0 lead in the opening frame. In the second, Austin Montgomery-Parsons put the Yetis on the scoreboard 28 seconds into the period, but Victoria responded with two goals to make it 5-1 by the 5:19 mark. Comox Valley nearly evened the scored by the end of the second. Zachary Schwartz found the back of the net at 6:23, Nolan Bowsher scored at 13:23 and then Montgomery-Parsons scored again, this time on the power play, at 17:46. The home side added an empty netter late in the third to seal the win.

Glacier Kings forward Dylan McCormick had three assists to earn first star honours.

Yetis goalie Colton Hanson allowed four goals and was replaced by Steven Reganato early in the second period. Reganato let in one goal, and took the loss.

Comox Valley hosts the Port Alberni Bombers Saturday at the CV Sports Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. The Glacier Kings beat the Bombers 5-0 Sept. 28 in Alberni.

