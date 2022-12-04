Max Gorzelnik of the Comox Valley Glacier Kings scored in Saturday’s loss to Campbell River. Gorzelnik also scored the overtime winner Nov. 25 against Oceanside. File photo

Max Gorzelnik of the Comox Valley Glacier Kings scored in Saturday’s loss to Campbell River. Gorzelnik also scored the overtime winner Nov. 25 against Oceanside. File photo

Comox Valley loses to Campbell River in shootout

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings lost 3-2 to Campbell River in a shootout, Saturday, Dec. 3 at the CV Sports Centre.

Max Gorzelnik — who scored the overtime winner Nov. 25 against Oceanside — put the Yetis up 1-0 on the power play at 4:33 of the second period. The Storm drew even at 10:29, also on the power play. In the third, Comox Valley’s Ryan Telford scored at the 3:30 mark, but Campbell River again drew even at 9:26.

There was no scoring in overtime, which meant a shootout, which went four rounds.

Goalie Steven Reganato made 34 saves, and was named Glacier Kings player of the game.

In a road game Thursday, Dec. 1, the Yetis lost 6-3 to the Victoria Cougars. Comox Valley scored the first three goals in the opening period, two from Tynan Klein-Beekman. Victoria scored once in the first. After a scoreless second, the home side took over with five goals in the third, including a short-handed marker and an empty net goal. Reganato made 29 saves.

Comox Valley next plays in Saanich Friday, Dec. 9. They host Peninsula Saturday, Dec. 10.

