Comox Valley loses to Campbell River in shootout

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings lost 3-2 to Campbell River in a shootout, Saturday, Dec. 3 at the CV Sports Centre.
Max Gorzelnik — who scored the overtime winner Nov. 25 against Oceanside — put the Yetis up 1-0 on the power play at 4:33 of the second period. The Storm drew even at 10:29, also on the power play. In the third, Comox Valley’s Ryan Telford scored at the 3:30 mark, but Campbell River again drew even at 9:26.
There was no scoring in overtime, which meant a shootout, which went four rounds.
Goalie Steven Reganato made 34 saves, and was named Glacier Kings player of the game.
In a road game Thursday, Dec. 1, the Yetis lost 6-3 to the Victoria Cougars. Comox Valley scored the first three goals in the opening period, two from Tynan Klein-Beekman. Victoria scored once in the first. After a scoreless second, the home side took over with five goals in the third, including a short-handed marker and an empty net goal. Reganato made 29 saves.
Comox Valley next plays in Saanich Friday, Dec. 9. They host Peninsula Saturday, Dec. 10.