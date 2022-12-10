File photo of Comox Valley Glacier Kings defenceman Jean-Michael Gilbert, who scored in Friday’s 6-5 loss to the Saanich Predators in Victoria.

Comox Valley loses to Saanich in junior B hockey

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings lost 6-5 to the Saanich Predators Friday in Victoria.

Logan Furlong of the Glacier Kings opened the scoring at 1:13 of the first period, but Saanich responded with four goals in the first and two in the second frame. Furlong added a short-handed goal in the second and defenceman Jean-Michael Gilbert scored a third goal for Comox Valley at 12:53 of the second. Max Gorzelnik and Jake Gusavitch each scored in the third but Saanich held on for the win.

Glacier Kings goalie Steven Reganato made 20 saves.

Comox Valley is third in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League North Division, while Saanich is second in the VIJHL South.

The Glacier Kings host the Peninsula Panthers tonight (Saturday) at the CV Sports Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. Peninsula is third in the south, one point behind Saanich with three games in hand.

