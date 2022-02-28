Comox Valley marathon training group lights up Vancouver

This year’s First Half Half-Marathon Feb. 13 in Vancouver started in Yaletown, looped through Stanley Park along the seawall and finished in Yaletown. It was originally a Vancouver Marathon training event, used by many as a springboard to early season marathon fitness.

“Seven racers from our local marathon training group competed in the First Half Half-Marathon,” said Wayne Crowe. “The First Half was a building block towards key races later in the year including our own Comox Valley RV Half Marathon in March and the Vancouver BMO Marathon in May, before the ultimate goal of the London Marathon in October.”

The group includes Crowe, Rob Kelly, Danny Keyes, Andrea Wilson, Kristie Kelly, Roz Smith and Janet Green.

“The goal was to run the race in three 7km segments at progressively faster paces and not actually hit half-marathon pace until the last 7km,” Crowe said.

Rob Kelly, president of the Comox Valley Road Runners, was the fastest of the group in 1:28:29, followed by Keyes in 1:29:06. Andrea Wilson ran well to finish in 1:31:40. Crowe and Kristie Kelly ran together to finish in 1:33:19 and 1:33:15 respectively.

“The race was great. It was a beautiful day and I was grateful to have another in-person race. Wayne was a great support out on the course,” Kristie said.

Smith once again had a dominant performance, winning her age group in a time of 1:50:46. Her age graded effort was rated at 92 per cent, which ranks with the overall winners of the race.

“Even though aging one does not run as fast as when they are younger, there are always other goals to strive for,” Smith said. “Essentially one is competing against oneself. Looking for ways to push the boundaries. The running crew has been instrumental in many great memories, but also has brought the best out of each of us.”

Green also ran well to finish in 2:08:33.

“I am proud the efforts and results of the entire group,” Crowe said. “London look out! There will definitely be fast times ahead!”

Several other locals participated in the race. Top local runner Logan Roots ran well to finish 13th place overall in 1:09:22. Candice Wheeldon and Ryan Tutte also had solid performances, finishing in 2:04:47 and 2:18:17 respectively. Full results are available online.

The Comox Valley RV Half Marathon is March 13. This is a great event and there are still lots of ways to be involved as a runner, volunteer or spectator. March 12 is the CVRR 5km Fun Run, the graduation run for the 5km Running Clinic. This event is open to the public. For more information on both of these great events, go to cvrr.ca

