Campbell River Storm goalie Nick Peters stops Comox Valley Glacier King forward Alex Bend in first period action of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoff match, March 1 at the CV Sports Centre. Photo by Terry Farrell

Comox Valley meets Campbell River in Game 4 of VIJHL playoffs

Last kick at the can for Glacier Kings

The host Campbell River Storm beat the Comox Valley Glacier Kings 4-1 Friday to take a 3-0 series lead in the opening round of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Kye Benoche of the Storm scored twice in the first period. Tynan Klein-Beekman of Comox Valley scored at 1:37 of the second, but Mitchell Finner restored the home team’s two-goal lead on the power play at 14:09. Justin Gyori added an empty net goal late in the third.

Steven Reid saved 32 of 35 shots for the Glacier Kings, while Campbell River’s Nick Peters continued his outstanding play with 35 saves on 36 shots.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series goes at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Saturday) at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

