Comox Valley Minor Hockey launches new name, logo

Comox Coun./CVRD board member Ken Grant, left, and Trevor Pritoula, CVMHA director and rebranding committee chair, are show the new logo embossed on a puck and hoodie. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Minor Hockey launched its new name and logo at the annual general meeting May 11.

The association is excited to start the 2022/23 season with a new entity, uniforms and energy for hockey in the Comox Valley.

The Flyers name was submitted by Lou Gravel and Daryl Matthews, selected from a list by the rebranding committee. When choosing the new name, the association discovered the Flyers has prior roots in the valley with a minor hockey team in the ’70s called the Laver’s Flyers, who were the first Comox team to win a provincial trophy.

Another local connection is to Brent Flahr, a prior CVMHA player who is now the assistant GM for the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League.

Graphic design was done by Ian Adams of Roam Media. The new logo depicts the Comox Valley’s notorious abbreviation, “CV” embedded in an airplane image with hockey sticks for the tail portion over a horizon view of the glacier and a maple leaf.

“We hope the graphic encompasses the valley, speed, power and above-the-rest persona that we wish to exemplify in our association,” a news release states.

Funding for the rebranding project came through internal fundraising by members and a generous community grant from the board of directors at the CVRD.