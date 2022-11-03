Comox Valley Minor Hockey offers development program for girls

Over the past three years, a female development program run by the Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association (CVMHA) has grown from five to nearly 50 players.

The Monday evening program includes two age groups for girls, who enjoy one hour of supplemental ice time on Rink 2 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

The program has attracted a diverse range of ages and skill levels. Some of the girls are new to hockey while others play in mixed house leagues.

“The girls have a lot of fun,” coach Shawn Petty said. “They’re all smiles ear to ear, and full of energy.”

Cam Knox, the program’s main coach and CVMHA board member, concurs that the program has been well received.

“It keeps growing and growing,” Knox said. “It’s nice for the girls to get that extra skate to help work on their skill development, and make friends as well.”

There are 20-25 girls in the Under-seven to U9 session that runs from 4-5 p.m. Mondays. Another 15-20 girls from U11-U15 take part in the 5:15-6:15 p.m. session.

There’s always room for more players.

“These are development skates,” Knox said, noting a few older girls help coach and mentor the younger players. “That helps our upcoming coaching streams for the female program.”

To register, visit comoxvalleyminorhockey.teamsnapsites.com, and click on Registration. Or call registrar Simon Morgan at 250-702-5259.



