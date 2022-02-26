File photo of Glacier Kings game. Comox Valley drew Oceanside in the opening round of the VIJHL playoffs.

Comox Valley, Oceanside tied after two games in VIJHL playoffs

The Oceanside Generals drew first blood in the opening round of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) playoffs with a 5-2 win over the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Parksville. Logan Kurki and Caileb Berge scored for the Yetis.

Comox Valley evened the score Friday at home with a 6-4 win. Jeremy Dewar of the Kings opened the scoring midway into the first period on the power play, assisted by Kurki and Berge.

Berge made it 2-0 with a minute remaining, then scored his second of the game nine minutes into the second period. Kurki, who assisted Berge’s goal along with Aodhan Hildebrandt, added a fourth tally for Comox Valley, with Berge and Jory Swanson assisting.

Swanson and Berge both scored in the third period. Berge had six points on the night, Kurki had five points and Swanson three. Goalie Ryder Lally made 23 saves.

Game three of the seven-game series is tonight (Saturday) at 7 p.m. at Oceanside Place in Parksville.

