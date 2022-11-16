Comox Valley Paddlers Club returns to live meetings

The Comox Valley Paddlers Club is excited to announce it is has returned to hosting live meetings at the Lion’s Den in Comox at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month from October to May. The location is 1729 Comox Ave., lower level accessed off Nordin Street.

The club is a non-profit society that brings together people who share an interest in paddling.

The public is invited to consider attending the December meeting to hear two informative safety talks. One presentation is a live recording of a kayak distress call, the scenario leading up to it and the outcome. The other will provide instruction about hand signals, what, when and how to use them.

Guest presenters will be Nolan Veillard and Cole Wilde, a certified sea kayak guide with the Sea Kayak Guides Alliance of B.C., as well as a level 2 Paddle Canada instructor.

Everyone is welcome. Non-members are asked to pay $5 at the door.

