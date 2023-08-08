Comox Valley Pickleball Association hosting an open house

Joe McNeil is one of the certified instructors from the Comox Valley Pickleball Association Teaching Academy, providing lessons to CVPA club members at no charge. Photo supplied

National Pickleball Day is Aug. 12 and the Comox Valley Pickleball Association (CVPA) has a fun day of activities planned, not only for members, but for newcomers to discover the sport.

With 550 members, the CVPA is one of the largest sports clubs of any sort in the Comox Valley, and there is always room for more.

It is also one of the most age-inclusive sports clubs around; the youngest member of the CVPA is 12 years old and the oldest is 94!

The club is extremely active and has made great strides in the Comox Valley since its inception in 2015.

It has a dedicated outdoor facility – the Rotary Highlands Pickleball Courts, 775 Torrence Road, Comox – which consists of six courts.

There are also reserved times available at the Martin Park lacrosse box in Courtenay (20th Street and Choquette Road; five courts), and two permanent courts in Cumberland, at the Cumberland Village Park.

There are also indoor facilities available during the winter months at the Comox Community Centre (1855 Noel Ave.), the Native Sons Hall in Courtenay (360 Cliffe Ave.) and the CRI Centre in Cumberland (2665 Dunsmuir Ave.)

The events on Aug. 12 will take place at the main outdoor facility – Rotary Highlands Pickleball Courts – and there will be activities for all ages.

“The day is all about fun – learn how to play pickleball,” said CVPA spokesperson Kim Hamilton. “We will have lots of paddles for people to borrow, a couple of courts will be just for kids to play on, a drop-in round robin play for all skill levels, ball machine drills, and demonstrations by advanced players.”

The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

