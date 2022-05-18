127 players from all parts of B.C. competed at the Comox Valley Pickleball Association Tournament.

Comox Valley Pickleball Association tourney draws 127 players

A total of 127 pickleball players from around B.C. competed at the Comox Valley Pickleball Association Tournament May 7 and 8 at the 19 Wing gym. Demand for court time was such that online registration was sold out in mere minutes. Already there is talk about next year.

Saturday led off with round-robin men’s and women’s doubles in multiple categories from 3.5 to 4.5+. Each team played a minimum of four rounds. On Sunday, the mixed doubles took over. Of particular note are the final events where the best mixed players take up the challenge and generate the most excitement for the crowd.

Several local players reached the podium. In men’s doubles 3.5, Joe Mantha of Courtenay and Kyle Patterson of Comox won silver, while Russell Portigal of Courtenay and Allan Lobban of Cumberland won bronze. In mixed doubles 3.5, Jane Morris and Patterson, both from Comox, won the silver medal.

Players showed great sportsmanship and skill, and everybody had fun. FMI: www.cvpickleball.ca

Pickleball is considered the fastest growing sport in North America, gaining exposure from inclusion in the National Senior Games, and on broadcasts such as Good Morning America and YouTube. Sport BC has named it a registered provincial sport with more than 7,500 players in the province, and 600 who regularly play in the Comox Valley. Clubs such as the CVPA host 50-plus tournaments a year, according to Pickleball BC. The CVPA has 300-plus paid members.

The increasing demand for dedicated playing surfaces means that cities need to move forward to provide for this growing sport. Pickleball is getting people of all ages active. Healthier seniors lowers health costs, and sport activities and events contribute to economies.

 

127 players from all parts of B.C. competed at the Comox Valley Pickleball Association Tournament.

127 players from all parts of B.C. competed at the Comox Valley Pickleball Association Tournament.

Previous story
‘Rushed’: Are the Vancouver Canucks not properly developing draft picks?
Next story
Courtenay rugby team wins North Islands, qualfies for Island tourney

Just Posted

Cumberland is preparing a bylaw to cover zoning changes for short-term vacation rentals. (Image, Pixabay)
Cumberland preparing zoning changes for short-term vacation rentals

Damion Kirton is wanted by police for theft under $5,000, breach of undertaking and uttering threats. Photo supplied
Man wanted by Comox Valley RCMP for theft under $5,000

Tim Ennis is the next guest on the Record’s podcast, Off The Page.
Off The Page: Looking and listening for bats with Tim Ennis

Peter Sanderson at Habitat VIN’s Lake Trail Road construction site which was named in his honour. | Photo Credit: John Bonner
Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North brings home 2 awards from national convention