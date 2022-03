The Comox Valley Pickleball club is proud to acknowledge gold and silver medal winners in the 60+ age group at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Open, held in Phoenix, Ariz. Jan 27-30.

Rod Hamilton and Rick Folk won gold in the 4.5 doubles. Hamilton then picked up a silver medal in the singles. Not to be outdone by the men, Evie MacDonald was a gold medal winner in the 55+ age group in Yuma, Ariz. on Feb. 17. Congratulations to our winners!

Comox ValleySports