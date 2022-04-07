Off The Rails team of Dave McKenzie, Serin Spencer, Marty Copeman, and Graham Copeman won the 2022 Comox Valley Pool League championship title. Photo submitted

Comox Valley Pool League crowns champions

The Comox Valley Pool League 2022 Season ended on April 3, after a gruelling weekend at the Elks Lodge in Courtenay.

The talent-heavy Off the Rails team won the champion title by a large margin.

Rack Lovers and The Invince8-Balls took second and third, respectively.

In the Recreational Division, Less Lame Ducks grabbed first place.

Rose Kantor, owner of CAP Billiards and director of the League, said that COVID has not dampened the enthusiasm for pool in the Valley, and foresees more activity in the next year.

