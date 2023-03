The Comox Valley Raiders have opened registration for spring flag football, open to youth nine to 19. The season runs April 11-June 17 at Woodcote Park in Courtenay. File photo

The Comox Valley Raiders have opened registration for spring flag football.

Youths from ages nine to 19 are welcome.

The season runs April 11-June 17 at Woodcote Park in Courtenay. Practices and games will be held Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Registration fee is $225 (plus BCPFA annual fees) which includes a team shirt and shorts. Players are responsible for their own cleats, mouth guard and water bottle.

FMI and register at comoxvalleyraiders.ca