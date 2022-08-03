Comox Valley Rapids members who played at the Western Championships in Kelowna, from left: Emma Grootendorst, Shayla Stigant, Emmett Allan, Jessica Postle, Madison Hamilton and Olivia Jean.

Comox Valley Rapids members who played at the Western Championships in Kelowna, from left: Emma Grootendorst, Shayla Stigant, Emmett Allan, Jessica Postle, Madison Hamilton and Olivia Jean.

Comox Valley Rapids rugby players boost B.C. teams at westerns

Rapids Rugby players Paige Horsfall, Sadie Williams, Shayla Stigant, Brooke Horsfall, Sophia Julien and Monique Vinnedge represented the Comox Valley at the 2022 BC Summer Games last month in Prince George. The Island select team won the silver medal in the U16/17 rugby 7’s gold medal match against the Fraser Valley.

“The Summer Games were an amazing experience for the girls with memories and friendships made for years to come,” a press release states.

Later in the month, Stigant played with the B.C. U16 team at the 15’s Western Championships in Kelowna against Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and The Loggers from the U.S.

B.C. teams dominated the tournament with all squads reaching the finals and winning gold medals in 40-degree weather.

Along with Stigant, Rapids teammate Madison Hamilton was part of the U16 girls squad in Kelowna. Other members of the Comox Valley Rapids at westerns were Emma Grootendorst, Jessica Postle and Olivia Jean of the U18 girls B.C. team, and Emmett Allan, a member of the U18 men’s side.

Comox Valleyrugby

