Comox Valley Regional District launches ice sports survey

The Comox Valley Regional District is inviting adults to fill out a survey about which ice activities they do, and which ones they are interested in or trying in the future. If you use local ice rinks for adult activities or wish other programs were offered, the CVRD wants to hear from you.

“As our community grows, so do the demands on our facilities and needs of residents,” said senior manager of recreation services, Jennifer Zbinden. “Public programming is our number one priority, and we want to understand what users want and need, but it is also very important to ensure that we meet the needs of a large cross section of user groups – not just our traditional users. We realize there may be a demand for services we have not offered before and want to hear that feedback.”

Youth programming is not part of this engagement as the current ice allocation policy gives youth programming priority status. The focus of this engagement is for adults 18 and older who live in the Comox Valley. Survey results will help the CVRD’s recreation team plan for future ice allocation and facility planning.

The survey will be open until Feb. 6. It can be found at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/adultice. Once the survey is complete, you can be entered into a draw for a one year CVRD family membership, valued at more than $1,000.

Current ice users and renters will be invited to be part of additional engagement opportunities that will dive deeper into ice needs and equality. Details will be provided directly to those individuals through email in the coming months.

Comox Valley Regional District