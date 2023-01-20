Comox Valley resident appointed Pickleball BC head referee

Rick Folk

The Comox Valley Pickleball Association is pleased to announce that certified referee Rick Folk has been appointed head referee for Pickleball BC. As the provincial head referee, he will be overseeing the recruitment and training of pickleball officials throughout B.C., and attending provincial and western regional tournaments as required.

Folk has had an incredible journey in the sports field. He has won several gold and silver medals in pickleball tournaments locally and in the U.S., and he has excelled in golf and curling.

He is one of those golfers we hear about who has scored six holes in one, regularly scored 17 under his age (72), and been a club champion winner on 10 occasions. He has been inducted into several hall of fames in Canada, Saskatchewan and B.C.

In curling, Folk has earned many awards over the years. Notably, he has been named team all-star skip at the Brier four times.

Rick is married to Elizabeth Folk, a newly certified referee herself. They are both deeply committed to the CV Pickleball Association, serving in several rolls. How fortunate for us that they chose to make Comox Valley their forever home to continue their sports journeys.

