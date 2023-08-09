Comox Valley Ringette hopes to build on successful 2022-2023 season

Editor’s note: Due to staffing and email changes, this article, submitted in the spring by the Comox Valley Ringette Association did not run.
***
Earlier this year, six Comox Valley athletes and their ringette team attended BC Winter Games in Vernon.
They achieved what once felt nearly impossible for our Zone 6 ringette athletes… to win a game at this level. Not only that, they won twice! Thanks to an incredible pairing with Zone 7, these athletes played with passion, integrity and a new level of skill – a testament to the growth of ringette in the Valley. The experience was one that they will never forget and a great end to their season.
Registration for the 2023-2024 season is now on, with an early bird rate in effect until Aug. 15.
To find out more about ringette in the Valley, visit comoxvalleyringette.com