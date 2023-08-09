Comox Valley Ringette hopes to build on successful 2022-2023 season

From left to right: Sholeh Kerrigan, Kyla Stigter, Piper-Prairie McRae-King, Claire Steinbach, Kiara Booth and in front, goalie, Riley Brown Hudema represented the Comox Valley at the BC Winter Games in Vernon this year. Registration is now open for the 2023-2024 season. Photo supplied

Editor’s note: Due to staffing and email changes, this article, submitted in the spring by the Comox Valley Ringette Association did not run.

***

Earlier this year, six Comox Valley athletes and their ringette team attended BC Winter Games in Vernon.

They achieved what once felt nearly impossible for our Zone 6 ringette athletes… to win a game at this level. Not only that, they won twice! Thanks to an incredible pairing with Zone 7, these athletes played with passion, integrity and a new level of skill – a testament to the growth of ringette in the Valley. The experience was one that they will never forget and a great end to their season.

Registration for the 2023-2024 season is now on, with an early bird rate in effect until Aug. 15.

To find out more about ringette in the Valley, visit comoxvalleyringette.com

