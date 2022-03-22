Comox Valley rink qualifies for Canada Winter Games

Team Parkinson of the Comox Valley won the boys’ Canada Winter Games Curling Qualifier, which was contested in Chilliwack. Photo supplied

Team Parkinson of the Comox Valley won the boys’ Canada Winter Games Curling Qualifier last weekend in Chilliwack.

Chris Parkinson (skip), Neil Imada (third), Graham Lee (second) and Jesse Tiede (lead) finished the round-robin portion of the event in first place with a record of 3-1. Bob Lee coaches the team.

The boys won a hard-fought final 5-4 over Team Blaeser of the Okanagan by drawing the button on the final stone of the game.

Coach Lee says this was the first bonspiel for this newly formed team, which suffered some growing pains at the start, but improved as the event progressed. He said the team is looking forward to wearing the B.C. colours and representing the province at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in PEI next February.

On the girls’ side of the event, Team Richards of the Comox Valley lost a close semi-final game to finish third. The girls have had a consistent, successful year. They won the U18 provincial championship, and placed second at the B.C. U21 championships last month at the Comox Valley Curling Club.

Both teams will compete at the national junior championships in Oakville, Ont. in May.

