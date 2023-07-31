Comox Valley Road Runners host Backyard Ultramarathon

Natalie Pulsford (front) hams it up for the camera while running with Amanda Rideout. Photo supplied.

Comox Valley runners joined others from across the country on July 22 to participate in a unique running event hosted by Comox Valley Road Runners called the Backyard Ultra (BYU).

Beginning every hour on the hour, participants ran roughly 6.706 km on a route through the forests, horse track and riverside trails surrounding the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it?

You might ask, “Why this strange distance?” Well, in backyard ultra running, 6.706 km is called a “yard,” and 24 yards add up to 100 miles over 24 hours. The race ends when only one runner, the “finisher,” remains! Whether running one yard or many, the day was all about having fun, challenging yourself, and doing something together as a running community in a beautiful setting.

Forty competitors completed a total of 218 yards and a total distance of 1,460.8 km. Natalie Pulsford took the title of “finisher” in this year’s event after running 13 yards (87.2 km). Keith Wakelin, who completed 12 yards, was given credit as the “assist”. He was pushed hard by Candice Wheeldon who completed 11 yards, securing the team title for “On Your Mark, Get Set, Prosecco” which included Pulsford, Andrew Brown, Ryan Tutte and Amanda Rideout. Pulsford continued her trips to the podium by also winning the costume competition with partner Brown. One of the other fun awards in the local race was the ‘Hummingbird” competition. This award was given to Dan Wilson as the fastest finisher for the sixth yard, otherwise know as the “Fun Run”

The race organizers thank the volunteers as well as sponsors, Comox Valley RV, Extreme Runners, Saucony, Gladstone Brewing, McDonald’s, Foveo Running, Perseverance Trail Run, Benino Gelato, Panago Pizza, The Cumby.

For full results and more information about this unique event go to https://cvrr.ca/events/cvrr-backyard-ultra-2023/

