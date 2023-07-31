Natalie Pulsford (front) hams it up for the camera while running with Amanda Rideout. Photo supplied.

Natalie Pulsford (front) hams it up for the camera while running with Amanda Rideout. Photo supplied.

Comox Valley Road Runners host Backyard Ultramarathon

Comox Valley runners joined others from across the country on July 22 to participate in a unique running event hosted by Comox Valley Road Runners called the Backyard Ultra (BYU).

Beginning every hour on the hour, participants ran roughly 6.706 km on a route through the forests, horse track and riverside trails surrounding the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it?

You might ask, “Why this strange distance?” Well, in backyard ultra running, 6.706 km is called a “yard,” and 24 yards add up to 100 miles over 24 hours. The race ends when only one runner, the “finisher,” remains! Whether running one yard or many, the day was all about having fun, challenging yourself, and doing something together as a running community in a beautiful setting.

Forty competitors completed a total of 218 yards and a total distance of 1,460.8 km. Natalie Pulsford took the title of “finisher” in this year’s event after running 13 yards (87.2 km). Keith Wakelin, who completed 12 yards, was given credit as the “assist”. He was pushed hard by Candice Wheeldon who completed 11 yards, securing the team title for “On Your Mark, Get Set, Prosecco” which included Pulsford, Andrew Brown, Ryan Tutte and Amanda Rideout. Pulsford continued her trips to the podium by also winning the costume competition with partner Brown. One of the other fun awards in the local race was the ‘Hummingbird” competition. This award was given to Dan Wilson as the fastest finisher for the sixth yard, otherwise know as the “Fun Run”

The race organizers thank the volunteers as well as sponsors, Comox Valley RV, Extreme Runners, Saucony, Gladstone Brewing, McDonald’s, Foveo Running, Perseverance Trail Run, Benino Gelato, Panago Pizza, The Cumby.

For full results and more information about this unique event go to https://cvrr.ca/events/cvrr-backyard-ultra-2023/

Comox Valleyrunning

Previous story
Greater Victoria teen helping Canada defend gold at U18 hockey worlds
Next story
Canada captain Sinclair sounds warning in wake of early World Cup exit

Just Posted

Scott Goodman has been recognized by the Comox Valley Emergency Program as an outstanding volunteer for his dedication to the Emergency Radio Communications team. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Emergency Program salutes extraordinary volunteer

If you were born in Canada or are a newcomer who has lived in the Comox Valley or Campbell River regions for more than five years, you are invited to fill out the WCC’s 2023 Community Survey until Aug. 11. File photo
Survey aims to understand Comox Valley residents’ perceptions of immigration

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

Riders at a previous Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride take the opportunity for a photo in the giant camping chair. There’s still time to sign up for this year’s event. Photo supplied
Still time to register for the 2023 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride