Comox Valley rugby men #2 in rankings; women fall short

Prop Christina Speck crashing the ball. Photo courtesy of Tim Beggs
Scrumhalf Tyra Schaad trying to break through the line. Photo courtesy of Tim Beggs
Winger Devon Moore fending off the opposing team. Photos courtesy of Tim Beggs
Fullback Justin Thomson getting tackled. Photo courtesy of Tim Beggs
Flanker Brandon Hudson jumping in a lineout. Photo courtesy of Tim Beggs

The Comox Valley Kickers men’s rugby team beat the Brit Lions 52-24 Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. Nate Bice scored a hattrick, and Nick Gilmour, Devon Moore, Sebastian Lambert, Steve Hextall and Derek McCubbin each scored a try. JB Nikkel added five converts and and Kyle Hall scored one.

The squad is now ranked number two in the BCRU Division 3 men’s league.

“It was a good, hard game of rugby. Brit Lions were strong in their sets, but we were able to hold our own. We really shone in our attack lines. Everyone was working hard. We were quick to the rucks, had support, and played aggressive,” said captain Brandon Hudson. “There are only two games left in the regular season and we have good momentum right now.”

The Kickers women hosted James Bay and lost 22-96 in a lopsided game. Emma Jacobi and Natalie Nguyen both scored twice. Christina Speck added one conversion.

“It was a tough game. We haven’t played in the last three weeks due to scheduled byes and weather. We were rusty and it showed. As the BCRU Division 2 women’s league is a developmental league, the variation of rugby played changes depending on how many numbers a team has. We were playing 10-a-side rugby which unfortunately is not our strong suit. Without the extra players, there is a lot of open field. We got beat outside; they were very fast, and we could not cover,” said coach JP Lussier. “We will look to put this game behind us, refocus, and grow from this.”

This weekend, the men and women host teams from the mainland at Cumberland Village Park. The men play Langley RFC, and the women play United RFC.

Both teams are continually recruiting players. No experience necessary. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone welcome. For more information, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca.

