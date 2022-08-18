Comox Valley rugby player wins Canada Summer Games gold medal

Comox Valley rugby player Sienna Stigant, centre, won a gold medal with Team B.C. at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara. Courtesy BC Rugby

Sienna Stigant of the Comox Valley won a Canada Summer Games gold medal with the B.C. women’s team that won the inaugural rugby sevens tournament at the multi-sport event in Niagara, Ont.

Stigant scored the first try of the Aug. 10 gold medal match against Quebec, pacing her side to a 38-0 win.

“Both Quebec and B.C. looked strong in the opening half, but it was Sienna Stigant who fought through the defence to score the first try for B.C., converted by Lucie Romeo,” BC Rugby states on its website.

Later in the first half, Stigant stole the ball and made a run to set up another try.

It was the second meeting of the Games between the two teams. In the pool match Aug. 8, B.C. beat Quebec 26-5.

Team B.C. was undefeated in six rugby matches. They scored 232 points and conceded 17.

•Another Comox Valley athlete, Ambrose Tinmouth, was on the B.C. men’s soccer team that placed fifth in Niagara. His side beat Newfoundland 8-0, drew 1-1 against Quebec and beat the Yukon 1-0. In the fifth/sixth place match, B.C. beat Saskatchewan 5-1.

Boys soccerComox Valleyrugby