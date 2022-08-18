Comox Valley rugby player Sienna Stigant, centre, won a gold medal with Team B.C. at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara. Courtesy BC Rugby

Comox Valley rugby player Sienna Stigant, centre, won a gold medal with Team B.C. at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara. Courtesy BC Rugby

Comox Valley rugby player wins Canada Summer Games gold medal

Sienna Stigant of the Comox Valley won a Canada Summer Games gold medal with the B.C. women’s team that won the inaugural rugby sevens tournament at the multi-sport event in Niagara, Ont.

Stigant scored the first try of the Aug. 10 gold medal match against Quebec, pacing her side to a 38-0 win.

“Both Quebec and B.C. looked strong in the opening half, but it was Sienna Stigant who fought through the defence to score the first try for B.C., converted by Lucie Romeo,” BC Rugby states on its website.

Later in the first half, Stigant stole the ball and made a run to set up another try.

It was the second meeting of the Games between the two teams. In the pool match Aug. 8, B.C. beat Quebec 26-5.

Team B.C. was undefeated in six rugby matches. They scored 232 points and conceded 17.

•Another Comox Valley athlete, Ambrose Tinmouth, was on the B.C. men’s soccer team that placed fifth in Niagara. His side beat Newfoundland 8-0, drew 1-1 against Quebec and beat the Yukon 1-0. In the fifth/sixth place match, B.C. beat Saskatchewan 5-1.

Boys soccerComox Valleyrugby

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Courtenay basketball star wins silver with Team B.C.
Next story
NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023

Just Posted

The BC Coroners Service says the number of deaths due to toxic drugs between January and June of this year is the highest ever in B.C. File photo
International Awareness Day to shed light on toxic drug crisis

Many crops in the Comox Valley like peppers and tomatoes got late starts because of the cold spring. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Comox Valley Farmers find 2022 has been on the cold side

Cumberland Wild organizers Benjamin Howells and Vig Shulman of the Big Timeout fame have opted for a smaller footprint with a three-part concert series spanning two days and one night. Photo by Colin Smith
Getting wild in Cumberland

A drawing shows the current approved design on the left and the proposed revisions. Image, Studio 531 Architects Inc.
Heritage committee reviews Cumberland Hotel site plan changes