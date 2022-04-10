Comox Valley rugby teams host Chilliwack in Cumberland

Winger Liz Adams on a run against Chilliwack, Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. Photo by Kai Mills Lock Hannah Putterill going into contact. Photo by Kai Mills Flyhalf Nick Gilmour running with the ball. Photo by Kai Mills Inside centre Devon Moore breaks the line. Photo by Kai Mills

Both Comox Valley Kickers Rugby teams welcomed the Chilliwack Crusaders to Cumberland Village Park on Saturday.

The women’s team beat Chilliwack, 102-0. Karli MacFarlane (six), Lauren Sargent (three), Natalie Nguyen (two), and Maddie Yule, Chloë Speed and Béatrice Sylvain scored tries with nine successful converts by Christina Green-Speck and two by Jessica Leck.

“Our team played well today, with an increased focus on rucking and tackling as that was our main takeaway from our previous game. This is Chilliwack’s first season in the league and that inexperience led to the lopsided score,” said team captain Natalie Nguyen. “This is a confidence booster leading up to our last game of the regular season when we travel to Nanaimo. We need a win to secure home field advantage during playoffs.”

The men lost 7-48 to Chilliwack. Justin Thomson scored the lone try for the Kickers and Kyle Hall made the convert.

“It was a very tough and physical game that was close in the first half, but we had some tries called back due to penalties,” team captain Hall said. “That kind of undiscipline, along with Chilliwack’s well-execution of their mauls and offloads, led to us not being able to stop their momentum.”

The Kickers men and women play in Nanaimo next week against the Hornets at May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park.

Both teams are continually recruiting players. No experience necessary. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone welcome.

For more information, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca

