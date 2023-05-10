Comox Valley runners excel at Bazen Bay 5k

Nineteen runners from the Comox Valley joined over 550 runners in the last race of the Vancouver Island Race Series held on April 23.

Hosted by the Synergy Health Centre, the Bazan Bay 5K race is a fast out-and-back event along the shores of Sidney. Warm, dry conditions made for excellent running conditions.

Comox Valley runners all put forth great efforts. They were led by Logan Roots, who ran the course in 15:30 and placed first in the M30-34 age category. Also placing first in his age category (M55-59) was Comox Valley Road Runners (CVRR) coach Neil Holm with a time of 17:22. James Fielding ran a fast-paced race posting a time of 17:34 clinching first place in the M40-44 age group.

Fresh from finishing fourth in his age category at the Boston Marathon, Derek Brenchley completed the Bazan Bay race in 19:42 to place second in the M65-69 age category.

Jordan Brietzke ran a remarkable time of 18:25. This was after placing fifth in the Nimble Bear 50K Ultra in Kelowna only one day before. He was joined Comox Valley Run To Beer founder Derek Kaufman, who also completed the “double” by running a 50K ultramarathon one day followed the Bazan Bay 5K the next.

Also at this event, the Vancouver Island Race Series announced its overall standings for the entire eight-race series. Some of the highlights included Charley Bridges placing second in the W16-19 age category, Marion Bryan, sixth in W45-49, and Sheila van Gisbergen finishing fifth in the W70-74. Roslyn Smith and Brenchley were the class of their age groups taking first in W75-79 and M65-69, respectively

It was a busy weekend for Comox Valley runners as four CVRR racers also successfully completed the Abbott World Marathon Majors Virtual Marathon. This was a virtual race where racers design and race their own marathon route and submit timed results for a chance to qualify for a spot in the 2024 Abbott World Marathon Age Group Championships. All four of the local racers were able to secure one of only 200 spots offered around the world to gain entry into this prestigious event. The runners were Rob Kelly M55-59 (2:59), Danny Keyes M60-64 (3:06), Wayne Crowe M65-69 (3:11), and Roz Smith W70-74 (3:47). The racers were supported by fellow CVRR members.

